Letters for Friday, Jan. 30

A local ICE Injustice

Would someone please explain to me why federal immigration agents picked up Arnoldo Tiul Caal and his 10-year-old daughter Karla Tiul Baltazar on Jan. 9 after he dropped off Karla for school at Logan Elementary. Arnoldo has been in Spokane for six years, has an active asylum case with a court date for 2027, a valid work permit and a social security number. He’s made it to nearly every immigration appointment for a regular check-in except when his phone wasn’t working. The father and daughter were sent to Dilley, Texas, where they now await a court date in March. Which of Arnoldo’s actions made him a target? He wasn’t a criminal. He was following protocol. He was contributing to Social Security taxes. And he was no threat to the Spokane community.

Enough is enough. What is Rep. Baumgartner going to do about this injustice? He must not stand by and allow these injustices. For him to do nothing makes him complicit in all of this regime’s fascist tactics that are designed to terrorize each of us and force our submission to Trump megalomaniac ambitions. This must end.

Jeannette A. Murphy

Spokane

Conroy is the change we need

I am endorsing Carmela Conroy early and often to replace Michael Baumgartner in November. Carmela’s courageous honesty and genuine concern are the changes we need, and the representation we deserve.

Baumgartner either rides the fence (calling for Renee Good’s murder to be investigated, while stating that “from what I’ve seen, it looks like a justified shooting”), or tells outright lies about the “Big Beautiful Bill” in order to stay in lockstep with his party leadership. Research it for yourself.

Also, I have read some opinion letters recently by those who accuse The Spokesman-Review of being a partisan newspaper. They base their claims on allegations that the Spokesman doesn’t print enough positive stories about Trump or Baumgartner and all of the good things they’re doing. There are two basic problems with these accusations:

1. The letters making these claims do not specifically describe any of the “positive” things being done by Trump or Baumgartner. Some of the letters read like campaign brochures, stating what the candidate “believes in” vs. what they’ve actually done after a year in office.

2. There is a false equivalency prevalent in many media outlets these days that purports there to be two equally valid sides to every story. Not every story has two equally legitimate sides. Sometimes feelings or wishful thoughts are elevated to the status of fact when there is no basis for that elevation.

Both sides are not always equal. Some actions overshadow others for importance. The Spokesman reports fact-based, verifiable, consequential stories – as they should.

John Cross

Spokane

Great article by Dave Boling

I just wanted to comment on the very insightful article by Dave Boling about Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald’s “We Don’t Care” statement after winning the NFC championship. The article provided a wonderful view of the coach and the team’s responses to the many challenges they faced during the season. As a Seahawks fan, I found it truly inspirational and uplifting. Thank you for sharing such positive coverage.

Paul Hutton

Spokane