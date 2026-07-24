Letters for Friday, July 24

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Womack is a proven leader

While reviewing your primary ballot, please consider the following: David Womack is a proven leader and the most qualified candidate for Congress in the 5th District. He is the battle-tested, scrappy and steadfast leader Eastern Washington desperately needs.

A retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, Womack spent 26 years in uniform, including commanding the Fairchild Air Force Base Medical Group responsible for 30,000 people. That drive for public service carried into civilian life, as CEO of Whitman Hospital, senior vice president for Kaiser Permanente, and currently, as president of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless. He understands the economic suffering in our region.

Womack’s military background and executive healthcare experience make him uniquely capable of bridging political divides and connecting with all voters.

Importantly, Womack isn’t bankrolled by Super PACs, corporate PACs, or dark money; check FEC.gov. His campaign is funded by individual donors and powered by over 500 local volunteers.

His priorities include rolling back cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, ending the unauthorized war in Iran, improving housing affordability, helping wages catch up with inflation, protecting Constitutional rights and natural resources, and returning integrity to Congress. He also supports expanding Medicare to allow all adults to buy into it for a premium.

He brings kindness and humility to public service. Eastern Washington deserves a representative who listens to constituents rather than corporate interests. David Womack has spent his life exemplifying what decency and accountable leadership look like, and he is ready to fight for us.

Linda Gunshefski

Walla Walla

MAGA falls short

The walk-on song of today’s MAGA Republican Party should be “Eminence Front” by the Who. It’s all a facade of strength, patriotism, and toxic masculinity masking corruption and self-interest.

We’re paying the price: grocery and gas prices remain high, public institutions are being dismantled, and Trump’s war with Iran is draining taxpayer dollars. This isn’t America’s war; it’s Trump’s war. Even members of his own administration reportedly argued against it. The billions being spent could strengthen public schools, lower healthcare costs for families, or be invested in our communities. Instead, the war machine enriches defense contractors and even members of the President’s own family, whose investments in defense technology have reportedly surged in value.

Sadly, our Fifth District Representative, Michael Baumgartner, seems to be buying into the very “put-on” that the Who warned about. As a member of the House Education Committee, he has applauded the dismantling of the Department of Education in line with Project 2025 while failing to exercise independent judgment on this unnecessary war.

Many of us see beyond the front. We need a representative with the huevos to reclaim the constitutional authority Congress has surrendered and put working families ahead of political theater. Carmela Conroy is that person. She sees past the facade and understands what working families need for a fair shot at the American dream. She has spent her career building bridges, not facades, and she’s ready to do the same in Washington.

Nikki Lockwood

Spokane

Consider the justices carefully

The Washington State Supreme Court is the top court in the state’s judicial branch and is on an equal footing with the legislative and executive branches of state government. For the August 2026 primary, voters will need to take time to study and learn about the candidates for the 5th Congressional District in Washington state, as well as to carefully consider the candidates for Washington State Supreme Court. Our choices for State Supreme Court will shape justice in Washington state for years. In the primary, we are voting on four positions.

The nine Washington State Supreme Court justices interpret state laws, review appellate court decisions, and set administrative rules for the entire state court system. It is important for voters to consider the recommendations and legal experience of each candidate before casting votes. Your Voters Guide contains bios and candidate statements for each person running.

After careful review of each candidate, my choices for the four positions are Colleen Melody for Justice Position One; Jamie Hawk for Justice Position Three; Theo Angelis for Justice Position Five; and Debra Stephens for Justice Position Seven.

Ginny Hauser

Pullman