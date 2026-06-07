Letters for Sunday, June 7

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Spokane 3 a warning of what’s to come

Fascism: “A far-right, authoritarian political ideology that prioritizes the nation and race above the individual.”

One need only review the conviction of the Spokane 3 to realize this is “the state we’re in.”

Jac Archer, Justice Forral and Bajun Malvawalla II were all found guilty of some form of conspiracy. They face up to six years in prison. All for participating in a peaceful protest to protect innocent immigrants being detained to the ICE detention facility in Tacoma.

It was the police who escalated this encounter!

Yet, holding arms, which has been used in nonviolent protests for decades, was considered a “threat” to officers with guns, pepper spray and pepper bombs. Officers whose language toward and about the protesters was abhorrent.

Three people of color were convicted by an all -white jury. Justice? And we should all be fearful, yet vigilant. Fearful because this will likely set a precedent for other peaceful protests around the country to be considered “conspiracy and terrorist” activities by the government. Vigilant in that we must stop this wannabe dictator and his cronies from taking total control of these “United” States!

We must stand for Justice For(r) al(l)!

Louise Chadez

Spokane

Context is everything in trial of Spokane 3

What seems to be missing from media coverage, and from the actual trial itself, is the most pertinent fact of all: The protest only occurred because of the illegality of what ICE was doing.

These two young men were Venezuelan asylum-seekers. They had entered legally through the Venezuelan Humanitarian Parole Program. They had come to the ICE office as requested. They were employed and learning English.

Suddenly, without due cause, they were being transported to an ICE facility in Tacoma. The protest was happening solely to try to prevent this illegal move by ICE. As American citizens, we have a responsibility to try to stand up for what is right. Thus, the principal fault here lies not with those who were valiantly trying to stop obvious wrongdoing, but with ICE for its criminal actions.

Shirley Grossman

Spokane

Crime in east downtown

Thirty or so years ago, the Union Gospel Mission was located downtown, in what now is the Saranac area. There was public outcry to move UGM as downtown business people felt there was a negative effect on their businesses. UGM moved, and the area flourished.

Somehow the lesson was not learned, and today downtown businesses are similarly affected. It’s too late to move Catholic Charities housing, so what is to be done? Why do our leaders make the same mistakes again (and again)?

It’s not about NIMBY; it’s about creating a livable and thriving downtown that everyone wants to visit. Supporting housing downtown is about bringing middle- and upper-class consumers within walking distance to downtown businesses. We aren’t doing the unhoused any favors by placing them in areas where they cannot thrive. If we want a strong downtown, how do we change the paradigm? How do we better serve everyone?

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

Our lifestyle

Every day the present regime is stripping away at the lifestyle we rely on. Besides paying higher prices for gas and food due to the tariffs and war, our wonderful NWPB station and CBS News Radio established 99 years ago in Pullman are gone. EWU is being investigated for being anti-semitic, and eliminating gender studies is being considered. Most access to abortion is illegal in states like Idaho. The SAVE Act could prevent some people, especially women, from voting, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is decimated. More restrictions for immigrants and foreign visitors limit the enrichment, relationships and contributions provided by people from other countries. Medical care and housing is less accessible.

This is only a short list of our losses.

While living in developing countries for years, our family did not have basic amenities Americans take for granted. All university staff collected mail from one suitcase in the administration building each Sunday. There was one TV station that aired from 5 to 10 o’clock. There were no telephones, or newspapers; rarely did we enjoy radio programs. The only library in the province was at the university. Water and electricity occasionally disappeared.

People were accustomed to this way of living. However, their lifestyle was improving, not degrading before their eyes. Now the United States is losing its reliable standard of living and basic human rights. It is painful and stressful. Our president cares more about his ballroom.

What next will the regime take away?

Nancy Street

Cheney