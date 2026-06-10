Letters for Wednesday, June 10

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Cathcart for county auditor

Having already endorsed Carmela Conroy for our U.S. House representative, I shouldn’t endorse anyone else this cycle – shouldn’t attempt being kingmaker. But the Spokane County auditor race, determining our elections administrator, is too important, especially when our state’s “top two” system can produce tricky, unintended results – the top two August primary election vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the November general election,

Although I’ve often disagreed with Spokane City Council member Michael Cathcart policy-wise, as Spokane County auditor I believe he’d have the integrity to administer completely fair and nonpartisan elections, and that’s by far what’s most important.

Most significantly, retiring Spokane County auditor, Democrat Vicky Dalton, agrees and has endorsed Cathcart, who has filed as Republican. Dalton has administered elections with the utmost integrity for 28 years. Since 2006, she’s been the only Democrat holding countywide office in Spokane County – no other Democrat has won a countywide election in 20 years.

Bob McCaslin Jr., the Republican opposing Dalton in 2022, lost by only 0.55%, and is clearly a President Trump-worshiping MAGA cult member. If he’d been elected, there’d been very valid concern that elections would be rigged–in favor of MAGA candidates. Same for new Republican candidate Dale Whitaker, former executive director of far-right “We Believe, We Vote,” and Spokane Turning Point Church member. Clearly Whitaker is MAGA.

Democrat Dalton still “wholeheartedly” supports Cathcart (recent personal communication) after the last-minute May 6 entry into the race by Callie Gee, filing as Democrat.

Please vote Michael Cathcart for Spokane County auditor.

Norm Luther

Spokane

Baumgartner reflects GOP absence of shame

Michael Baumgartner is trying to sell you on his activity instead of his impact. He dishes out opinions instead of consequences. He likes to tell you how he travels around his district, meeting with and listening to his constituents. What he doesn’t tell you is that he goes back to D.C. and votes for laws that betray virtually everything his voters told him they deeply care about. When he tells you that he passed this or that bill for farmers, etc., you can be sure that anything truly good was probably passed in spite of him, and that he’s now taking credit for it.

The Republicans have been, and could be, a decent party. They’ve simply chosen not to be. Instead, they have willingly forfeited one of the most crucial and necessary of human characteristics – a sense of shame. Michael Baumgartner and his Republican peers refuse to be embarrassed, humiliated or outraged – no matter how heartless, dishonest or illegal their president’s actions have been. They have totally abdicated their sworn responsibility as a check and balance on this president.

Lest you might argue that both parties are equally corrupt, consider how quickly and decisively Democrats consistently deal with questionable behavior (Eric Swalwell, Robert Menendez, Al Franken, etc.).

I believe that Carmela Conroy is the right person to represent our district and hold the Trump administration accountable. I sincerely hope that each of you will take the time to review her campaign information and vote for her in August and November.

John Cross

Spokane

U.S. 195/I-90 interchange a danger zone

Please find a way to fix the eastbound U.S. 195/Interstate 90 corridor entrance. Two weeks ago, we were rear-ended by a young driver entering I-90 from U.S. 195. I had almost stopped to try to get onto I-90 because the lane was blocked by at least seven cars coming down the freeway going east.

A few years ago, roadwork was being done on the shoulder of the freeway. They gradually “coned” off the inside lane. Getting on to I-90 became much easier for everyone. No one apparently sees the sign coming down the hill that reads “through traffic move to left two lanes.”

The metered lights have helped, but it is still dangerous to enter I-90!

Larry Jess

Spokane

Government overreach

The conviction of three public protesters as “conspirators” is frightening. I did not attend the trial, so I do not know how they defined conspirator. If fighting for the same cause is a conspiracy, then politics is a giant conspiracy, and we are all potentially guilty.

The Trump administration has drastically altered the rules of the game to keep their view of the world in power. I would hope that all who value the right to protest would volunteer to help fund the appeal to this verdict all the way to the supreme court.

Past and present dictators use the police, the military to suppress dissent and the legal system to convict and imprison political dissent. Are we there yet? I would hope the ACLU jumps in to help defend these protesters, as the effect of this verdict on people’s perception on their right to protest could be a major loss in Trump altering of people’s rights under our constitution. Democracy demands the right to protest to those in power. Leaders and organizers cannot be prosecuted as criminal conspirators. The federal justice system is corrupted by Trump’s cronies. ICE does not follow the law.

Who will be left to stand up to this? Democracy demands you vote to protect your rights, that is the least you can do.

Paul Piper

Spokane