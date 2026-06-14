Letters for Sunday, June 14

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Cathcart for auditor

I spent much of my career protecting the public’s trust in our institutions, including as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, and that is ultimately what this election is about. In my opinion Michael Cathcart has excellent leadership experience, judgment and integrity needed to administer elections, oversee public finances and run the auditor’s office professionally. Especially given the concerns that many people have about our elections, Spokane County needs an auditor people can trust. I believe Michael is that person.

The position of county auditor requires experience in executive leadership and management; someone with a proven track record and not just a technocrat. Throughout his career Michael has demonstrated this kind of leadership and integrity. He understands the myriad of legal responsibilities of public office. Michael has earned trust and credibility from individuals across the public spectrum as you can see from his list of endorsements on his website, Michael Cathcart for Spokane County auditor.

Michael is professional, honorable, hardworking and thorough in all he undertakes. For those reasons I give my support to Michael Cathcart. I hope you will join me in voting for Michael Cathcart for Spokane County auditor.

Jim McDevitt

Spokane

Republican ‘capitalism’

Spokane County Commissioner Al French, a Republican, went to Olympia in February to advocate for a sales tax exemption for data centers seeking to build operations in Spokane County. So, Al, a supposed capitalist, wants to give special breaks to the wealthy rather than them have to pay taxes as we plebians must do. This isn’t a free and fair market, it’s tinkle-on economics, a proved failure.

The folks owning data centers must pay their own way for energy, for water, for the rest of the services that we have to support.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Campaign signs

Sometimes politicians tell you the truth even when they don’t realize it. I speak to the yard signs of two current candidates.

First Carmela Conroy’s sign “More problem-solving, less politics.” Could be from any authoritarian who has the answers but doesn’t really want to hear your opinion. Politics is how a free society works out it differences. It’s how disagreements about those problems (are they a problem, how are they prioritized, what are possible solutions, what resources are available, and who is responsible and will be held accountable for the solution) are resolved.

Second, a Bajun sign (Bajun R. Mavalwalla) says “Let’s take our county back!” Not exactly sure who “our” is, but evidently, we need to take it back from whomever was elected. Based on his son’s conviction, evidently the how is negotiable.

Steve Dodds

Spokane