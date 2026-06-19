Letters for Friday, June 19

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Cooling ordinance might reduce housing affordability

I develop affordable housing and am a small landlord in West Central. Heat-related illness is an emergency, and I support expanding access to cooling for anyone who needs it. However, I am concerned that an ordinance that puts the burden on landlords to solve could significantly reduce housing affordability, one of our community’s most urgent challenges.

When people hear the phrase “affordable housing,” they often think of subsidized housing developments. Those homes are important, but they represent only one part of Spokane’s housing landscape.

Many residents live in older apartments, duplexes, converted homes and small rental properties that remain affordable because they are older and have fewer amenities. Housing professionals call this naturally occurring affordable housing, or NOAH. These homes are some of the most important affordable housing resources in Spokane, as they do not require public subsidy to maintain affordability.

When costs of owning and operating housing increase, those costs do not simply disappear. They eventually show up in higher rents or deferred maintenance. Over time, NOAH housing stock disappears, either losing affordability or falling into disrepair.

I believe we can expand access to cooling, protect vulnerable residents and preserve affordable housing at the same time. If the real barrier is access to cooling, then let’s invest directly in cooling through programs that get resources to all people in need, not just renters.

Extreme heat is a community challenge. Housing affordability is a community challenge. Spokane should not be forced to choose between addressing one and protecting the other.

Jill Yotz

Spokane

Well I’ll be

I read with increasing interest Emry Dinman’s article about Kevin Fagan (“Kevin Fagan thinks 5th ready for younger perspective,” June 12) who is running for the 5th Congressional District seat against Michael Baumgartner. Although there are more experienced candidates, this young man is worth exploring.

He seems well -spoken with forward thinking ideas. He’s young but has some interesting experience. It may be past time to support the next generation into politics. He may well have an extremely excellent political career ahead of him. It would be refreshing to have a candidate who doesn’t rely on money but good, hard work.

My only concern is he would take votes from Carmela Conroy who might well beat Baumgartner, because he has got to go! He’s doing Trump’s dirty work to help ruin America. He/they are not helping our farmers, rural hospitals and communities.

Kevin Fagan is a young, fresh mind who we should keep an eye on and support. It is time for the next generation to come into Congress.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

Hunger should never be a policy debate

As grocery prices continue to rise, families across Idaho and the Inland Northwest are relying on SNAP to help put food on the table. Yet the federal budget law passed in 2025 includes the largest cuts to SNAP in the program’s history, putting food assistance at risk for millions of Americans, including many in our region.

I know what it means to need SNAP. Years ago, after losing my job during the recession, SNAP helped me keep food on the table for my family while I worked to get back on my feet. Today, I work with people experiencing food insecurity and see firsthand how important this program remains.

SNAP serves working families, children, veterans, older adults, and people with disabilities. It also supports grocery stores, farmers and local economies. Food banks play a vital role, but they cannot replace a program that provides most food assistance in our country.

Hunger should never be a policy debate. It affects a child’s ability to learn, a senior’s health and a family’s ability to get through the month. Hunger is ground zero. No one in our communities should have to wonder where their next meal will come from.

Dawn Pierce

Boise