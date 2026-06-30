Letters for Tuesday, June 30

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Avista is a monopoly

At least you acknowledge that Avista does indeed have a monopoly! Us seniors are again being gouged by them! We can’t afford these constant rate hikes! What about all the new houses and condos? Doesn’t that generate new revenue? Our pensions and social security do not keep up! We should get a freeze on rates at the very least! Once again, the bloated CEO and management salaries go up along with the rates. It’s disgusting! My opinion!

Wendell Smith

Spokane

Cast your vote for Luc Jasmin

I am very excited to support Luc Jasmin for Washington state representative in the 3rd Legislative District. There are many things I could say that would ring tired and stale as run-of-the-mill statements for a political candidacy. I hope I can make this more personal and encourage others to support him as well. So please, keep reading.

I first met Luc when he was running for the Spokane Public Schools board. As a fire/medical dispatcher, I was serving on the executive board of Spokane Firefighters Local 29 at the time. He was a breath of fresh air. He was committed, engaging and passionate about kids, his community, and safety. He left an impression.

Fast forward years later while I worked as a staffer in the city of Spokane’s council and mayor’s offices. I had multiple encounters with him during his tenure serving two of our governors as the Eastern Washington representative and liaison. Again and again, I saw the passion, compassion, and love of his community in his work. He advocates for affordability and accessibility in the areas of housing, education, health care and transportation. Luc shows up and wants a high quality of life for all Spokane residents.

Please cast your vote for Luc Jasmin in the Aug. 4 primary. He already has experience in Olympia, and I’ve seen him hard at work. I sincerely hope he is given the chance to represent us.

Kelly Thomas

Spokane

Baumgartner voted to end TPS for Spokane’s Haitians

On Thursday, Rep. Michael Baumgartner called the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians “a common-sense ruling that temporary means temporary.” In the same interview, he lamented that Haiti “is a very dangerous place” and that many Haitians here work “in important industries like healthcare.” Yet he offered no objection to their deportation. He said only that he hopes the administration removes them “in an orderly and thoughtful fashion.”

His concern might have carried weight if he had not already voted against their protection. On April 16, HR 1689, a bill that would have guaranteed TPS for Haitians through 2029, was rejected by Baumgartner. He voted NAY to protecting roughly 500 Haitians who live and work in Spokane, among them a certified nursing assistant and a doctor who has practiced here for years. The bill he voted down was the only thing standing between them and the loss of their legal status and work authorization.

Baumgartner left out what else the ruling did. On Feb. 2, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., initially halted the Haitian termination, finding the government had acted arbitrarily by failing to weigh how dangerous their country had become. The 6-3 majority in effect held that courts may no longer weigh the danger awaiting TPS recipients if they are sent home. Baumgartner calls the ruling common sense.

He voted to end their protection. Baumgartner has given up the right to grieve for his constituents who now face deportation.

Grant Fredericks

Spokane Valley