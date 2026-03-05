Letters for Thursday, March 5

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Elections are already secure

Our election security has been painstakingly examined, studied and proven to be exceptionally accurate and secure. However, I am well aware that such measures and proofs mean nothing in the face of one-off anecdotes. Thus, I am going to provide a personal anecdote that supports the security of our elections.

A few years ago, I developed an essential tremor that affects my hands. It’s not severe but causes difficulty when I try to shoot my target pistol, eat soup or, especially, sign my name. About three years ago my ballot was rejected because my signature no longer matched the one on file. This came as no surprise to me. I went to the election office to find out what to do. (I wondered when it would happen!) They told me it was not uncommon and to simply have my wife co-sign the ballot.

This is just one example that shows that our election officials are indeed doing their job. Congratulations to Vickie Dalton and her staff. I hope this serves to satisfy those to whom actual research and proof mean nothing.

Robert Crabb

Colbert

Must enforce immigration laws

Regarding the Jan. 29 letter “A local ICE injustice,” I appreciate The Spokesman-Review having now published a more complete account of this high profile local immigration case. A Guatemalan man was detained along with his 10-year-old daughter after missing 17 check-ins since 2023, not one as implied in the letter, according to Customs and Border Protection officials. At least three of those check-ins were missed before President Trump was elected.

America is a nation of laws and we must enforce immigration laws, as do other developed countries, even though individual cases can be distressing. Open borders and weak enforcement over recent years have led to human suffering. Even if only a small percentage of the 14 million undocumented immigrants commit serious crimes, that still presents a real public safety risk.

I have appreciated Congressman Baumgartner’s approach to these immigration issues. He has emphasized the need to follow the law. In addition, he has highlighted how sanctuary city policies, that unfortunately even protect criminal aliens from deportation, and the rhetoric of some elected leaders, which seems to encourage citizens to disrupt ICE, lead to dangerous situations.

Our congressman has also been firm in his support for House and Senate committee hearings to investigate the shooting of protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Here in Eastern Washington he has repeatedly expressed support for welcoming genuine refugees to our community. Congressman Baumgartner has been considerate and thoughtful on these issues, and many appreciate his representation.

Jan Grayhek

Spokane

Baumgartner’s personal travel

It was impressive that Congressman Michael Baumgartner chose to travel to a European security conference at his own expense. I hope that after this fall’s election, he will get many more opportunities to travel at his own expense.

Doug Burr

Spokane