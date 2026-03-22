Letters for Sunday, March 22

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Have faith in East Valley

Teaching requires faith. Faith that I’ll be able to help a student who’s struggling. Faith that administrators will make responsible decisions. But most of all, faith that our students will graduate and contribute to our community, our country and our world.

I am a high school teacher in the East Valley School District, and we are running a bond in April to replace our current middle and high schools. It is time to pass this bond. We are attempting to train students for careers that didn’t exist when our high school was built in 1961. Since it was built, we have created the internet, put a man on the moon, and developed AI.

Our world has changed, and new challenges have arisen. We are responsible for ensuring our young people can face those challenges. They deserve facilities that prepare them to compete in the 21st century workforce, and our current buildings lack those spaces. Our students cannot vote for a new building. They cannot vote for a shop space large enough to operate machinery. They cannot vote for an auditorium where their musical talents can be truly showcased. They cannot vote for a culinary classroom that resembles the commercial kitchen they dream of working in one day. We must vote for them.

As a teacher, I have faith that our students will meet the challenges our new world presents. I ask you to have faith in them as well. Have faith in East Valley. Vote “yes.”

Sara Frings

Spokane Valley

Baumgartner and Trump’s war

In Rep. Baumgartner’s March 6 National Review article, he says while he doesn’t agree, some members of Congress are talking about Iraq 2.0.

Bush’s Iraq war had no plan for after the military victory, which resulted in plunging the country into total chaos and gave rise to foreign jihadists like Al Queda Iraq. Similarly, Trump decided to bomb Iran with no plan for after the military phase is over, with the hope that the killing of their leadership would magically result in a compliant Iran. Trump’s rationale for bombing Iran because of an “imminent threat” is reminiscent of Bush’s reason for invading Iraq because of weapons of mass destruction. Neither one was true. The director of the National Counterterrorism Center just resigned stating “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

How is Rep. Baumgartner going to explain away the impact of the Iran war on his farming constituents when they are faced with steep increases in the cost of fuel and fertilizer for their crops? So, what will the impact be on U.S. consumers? Analysts are projecting it will significantly increase U.S. grocery costs six to 12 months from now. I would like to hear how Rep. Baumgartner is going to address the affordability crisis faced by all his constituents when Trump says it’s a hoax.

Michael McCarty

Spokane

Fairchild’s role in the U.S. war on the Iranian people

The U.S. has started a catastrophic, history-altering war against Iran’s people, beginning by killing 167 schoolgirls. European allies have refused to join. What is Fairchild Air Force Base’s role in this illegal war, and why should Spokane oppose it?

From inception, Fairchild’s only purpose has been the “global strike capacity” of the brutal U.S. imperialist regime. It’s been critical to every murderous U.S. war from Vietnam and Yugoslavia to Gaza and now Iran. Formerly home to nuclear-capable B-52s, its current role with its 69 KC-135s is even more destructive.

Fairchild is the world’s largest hub for strategic aerial refuelers. Self-identified by the slogans “Global Reach for America” and “NKAWTG” (No Kick Ass Without Tanker Gas), Fairchild’s tankers enable the aerial murder of children and destruction of schools and hospitals. Without Fairchild’s refuelers gassing up B-2s and F-35s, U.S. global reach, blackmail, and cowardly terrorism from 30,000 feet and at supersonic speeds is not possible.

Spokane-area elites are all now pushing the massive AAMMC weapons-related tech consortium flush with Trump regime funds.

Spokane’s people must oppose this war and work for Fairchild’s closure and conversion to peaceful endeavors.

Our community – built on treaty-breaking and colonialism – will never become what it pretends to be as long as it tolerates and cheers on such a murderous base. We must resolve to shut down the machinery of U.S. imperialist war.

David A. Brookbank Jr.

Spokane