Letters for Sunday, May 3

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Washington is taxing its way to poverty

Moody’s, one of the big three credit agencies, just downgraded its financial outlook for Washington state from stable to negative. There are several causes; but the blame for all of them lies with the Democrat controlled legislature overspending along with employing gimmicks to balance the state budget, which by law must be balanced.

Besides raiding the state reserves Dems enacted two major new taxes in the past, and in the session just ended another taxing income over $1 million. This is unconstitutional, but they are hoping that by showing it is necessary to balance the budget judges will allow it.

This is important for everyone for a couple reasons. First, Democrat leaders admitted that they deliberately did not include language in the Bill forbidding the million-dollar cap to be reduced, which means they intend to do exactly that. Where will it stop, $750,000, $500,000, or perhaps it will eventually include everyone. Second, no matter what you read or hear wealthy people and businesses (Starbucks being the latest example) are beginning to flee Washington for lower tax states with more vibrant economies.

According to a recent WSJ article Washington state had the 14th best business environment in 2014. A short ten years later we were ranked number 45, behind only states like New York and California. Between minimum wage laws, ridiculous regulations on businesses, and new taxes our state is becoming a nightmare for businesses. Vote carefully in November before it becomes your nightmare too!

Hal Dixon

Spokane

Spokane’s new balanced calendar best for students

The children are our future. For them to become this, they must be educated in a way that best serves them; their needs must be at the heart of the conversation. Lawmakers and educators get caught up in what looks and sounds best. More is better, theory and overcomplication follow suit, but they forget who it actually affects. The children who are meant to be served are the ones whose needs come last. The economy, parents’ desires, and testing standards weigh heavily, while what actually serves them best goes forgotten.

The current calendar is wrong. A year-round calendar is also wrong. Balanced is what is right. Children need breaks, they need excitement, and they need a structure that best serves them. Summer still stays summer; 180 days of instruction still stay the same. Shorter summer breaks replaced with integrated fall and spring days off allow for this. Kids have the opportunity to be kids without losing out on learning. Teachers gain more instructional time without burning themselves out. Parents in the workforce can find childcare and time for families in more reasonable periods. Children’s learning grows, and so does our future.

The balanced calendar implemented by SPS is the right choice.

Cooper Loney

Spokane