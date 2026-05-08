Letters for Friday, May 8

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Baumgartner’s record worthy of support

The reason I voted for – and will continue to support – Congressman Michael Baumgartner stems from his record of service. He has served our community locally, globally and now nationally. He understands sacrifice and has shown a willingness to work across the aisle without compromising his commitment to the voters of the 5th District.

His allegiance to his constituents is one of his most admirable qualities. He demonstrated poise under pressure upon entering office. He has taken on difficult issues, including advocating for relief at the gas pump, supporting FEMA funding for flood disaster aid, calling for the release of the Epstein files, and addressing global concerns such as a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. He takes positions on popular and unpopular issues, guided by direct input from those he represents.

At a time when trust in public service is strained, Congressman Baumgartner has shown a willingness to listen, lead and act. That is the kind of representation our district needs – and the kind I will continue to support.

Kent Biel

Newman Lake

Baumgartner’s accomplishments aren’t so great

I’m sure most of us have seen Michael Baumgartner’s latest weekly update focusing on a rosy perspective and look what I have done for you.

I don’t doubt he and his team have not been busy supporting the projects discussed in the various meetings that benefit the 5th District. However, he continues to infer it’s our government and he’s here to represent us. Based on Baumgartner’s actions, it appears it’s Trump’s government, and he supports Trump and his reckless attempts to destroy our economy and democracy. Look at what they do, not what they say. As I write this, Trump is again threatening to blow Iran off the face of the Earth.

As expected, Baumgartner recently announced his candidacy for a second term. On his first term, he helped cut off insurance benefits for the truly needy. There’s more. We’re benefiting from $5 per gallon gas, an illegal war and tariffs that are destroying our economy. Wait, there’s even more! If Republicans get their way, voting rights will be severely impacted for many.

Mike Baumgartner needs to stand up and be his own man and not Trump’s pawn. Directly or indirectly, he has a major role in this mess. He doesn’t deserve a second term. Vote him out. Let’s give Carmela Conroy a chance.

Randall Ulberg

Spokane

Enthusiasm is the key

Our most recent election in November brought out a disappointing number of voters. Out of the registered voters in Spokane County, just 40% cast a ballot.

I wonder what will encourage people to get out to vote? Enthusiasm. People who vote are usually enthusiastic about a candidate or issue and therefore make the effort to fill out and mail in their signed ballots by the deadline.

If you are wrestling with your choice of nominee in the upcoming primary on Aug. 4 and electability is a main consideration, choose the candidate who is most likely to excite and energize the greatest number of people and attract large crowds. In addition, consider whether a candidate is knowledgeable and seemingly convinced about issues important to you. Avoid a middle-of-the road approach trying to appeal to everyone.

Primaries are just around the corner, and campaigns are ramping up for the upcoming elections. Already there was a town hall meeting in Cheney sponsored by the EWU Student Democrats with six candidates. Another debate in Spokane is scheduled towards the end of May.

The country is now in need of determined, informed and convinced candidates and voters. Please do your homework, get out to vote and work to encourage others. Study your voters pamphlet and attend debates and town halls to be informed. Check your voter registration as well. Let’s vote for a bright future to keep our democracy.

Nancy Street

Cheney