Letters for Thursday, May 14

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Tax fairness

Sen. Patty Murray is right: It’s a matter of fairness (Spokesman-Review, May 3). She seeks to close a tax shelter that enables the very wealthy (the top 0.1%) to avoid paying taxes on money they give their heirs.

The tax code permits every American to give their heirs up to $15 million tax free. But that’s not enough for the very wealthy. They use special trusts to avoid paying taxes on amounts far above this limit. Sen. Murray proposes taxing these trusts to inject fairness into the tax code. Under her proposal the tax only applies to trusts of at least $50 million and the tax rate is a nominal 1% to 3%. Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, is using this tax shelter to pass $10 billion to his heirs tax free.

If Sen. Murray’s legislation is adopted, the very wealthy could still use these special trusts to transfer $50 million to their heirs tax free. Why isn’t this enough? As Andrew Carnegie said in his 1889 essay “The Gospel of Wealth,” “By taxing estates heavily at death the state marks its condemnation of the selfish millionaire’s unworthy life.”

Sadly, it’s unlikely Rep. Michael Baumgartner will support Sen. Murray’s legislation.

Roger Chase

Spokane

Be more conservative with our money

My Reagan Republican dad was a fiscal conservative. We would go around and around arguing about responsible spending. He was a self-made man who brought himself out of poverty through his diligence and hard work. For that, I held him in high esteem.

I am certain, were he alive today, even he would struggle with what our government and Congressman Baumgartner are asking us as taxpayers to spend our hard-earned money on, and the cost is rising daily.

The war/encounter/little engagement in Iran has cost us over $29 billion thus far, with estimates of up to $1 billion a day. The price of gas in Spokane is over $5 a gallon for regular gas.

The president tore down part of the people’s house promising the rebuild would not impact taxpayers, yet Congress is now proposing we pay for it. Now, the Reflecting Pool’s budget has doubled according to the Department of Interior.

Congressman Baumgartner continues to prefer listening to the members of his party instead of us, those whom he represents. Letters to him are met with form responses.

As a retired person on a fixed budget, I am saddened by his disregard for us, I am disheartened as he stands by as the current administration nickels and dollars us beyond belief. Please Mr. Baumgartner, stands up for the people in Eastern Washington.

Eleanor Lathem

Spokane

Stop using my garage as city’s ATM

I’m a 51-year-old machinist in Spokane Valley. I live by tight tolerances and objective facts. I’ve spent the last 30 years maintaining my gear to high-definition standards, but I can’t say the same for the integrity of our City Council’s logic.

The $20 Transportation Benefit District fee is a total mechanical failure. I’m being charged $20 for my 2015 Jetta and every one of my lightweight motorcycles – a 2004 Harley, a Ninja 650 and an R6. Yet, my 2022 Ram 1500 is currently exempt because it’s over 6,000 pounds. Explain that math. How does a 400-pound bike “damage” the road more than a 3.5-ton truck?

I am calling out the 4-3 split from the December 2023 vote that forced this through. Former council members Arne Woodard and Rod Higgins, along with current council members Pam Haley and Tim Hattenburg, voted yes to bypass the voters and reach into our garages. Meanwhile, Ben Wick, Laura Padden (our current mayor), and Brandi Peetz had the sense to vote “no.”

I am an independent citizen auditor. I care about truth, not political theater. I am one man. I can only drive or ride one vehicle at a time. Charging me per registration instead of per driver is a targeted shakedown. Stop taxing my garage to hide your budget failures.

Johnny Pitts

Spokane Valley