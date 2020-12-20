Helping the poor

Do you ever wonder why it is that when Jesus said to feed/help the poor (neighbors) it is called Christianity, but when a politician says it it is called socialism.

I do not believe that having a society that cares for its citizens and makes sure everyone can access affordable healthcare, housing and food is evil. I think that is the Christian thing to do.

A wise physician once said, “The best medicine for humans is love.” Someone asked, “What if it doesn’t work?” He smiled and answered, “Increase the dose.”

~ Unknown

Theodora Sallee

Spokane