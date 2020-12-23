Always better in Idaho?

I’ve read a lot (and heard more) about how much better things are in Idaho during the current pandemic. People there don’t have to wear masks. Restaurants, bars, gyms and other gathering places aren’t closed and have far fewer restrictions. People in Idaho are free to follow public health guidelines or not.

If things are so much better there, why are they setting records for new cases almost every week? The number of new infections per day is only 1/2 of Washington’s, that’s true. However, Idaho has approximately 1/7 the total population of Washington. Idaho’s rate of infection per 1,000 population is more than twice of Washington’s, (53/1,000 for Idaho; 24/1,000 for Washington).

Tell me again why we should be doing what Idaho is doing during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Jan Angulo

Spokane