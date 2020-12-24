What will history say?

It will be interesting to view historians perspective when they look back on how we handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the advice of our infectious disease experts (Fauci, et al), our politicians mandated a dual approach that combined wearing a mask with various levels of quarantining. Following this approach to date, 15 million people have tested positive and 286,000 have died - a death rate of 1% of those testing positive. Is this a success?

On the flip side, our economy has been shredded, millions have lost their business, lost their jobs and filed bankruptcy. Our educational system is a wasteland, frustrating teachers and parents alike. Our great grandchildren will still be repaying the government the trillions of dollars spent to ease the bleeding.

Historians may be kind and say we did the best we could to manage a very difficult situation. A more likely version is that in an attempt to save 1% of the population, we ruined the American way of life for the other 99%. An interesting sidebar: of those dying, 80% are over 65 years of age.

By comparison, in 2019 over 600,000 people died from heart disease and another 600,000 died from cancer.

Michael A. Judd, M.D.

Spokane