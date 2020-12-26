Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Just another politician

So now we know. Like an innocent-faced hausfrau on a Nazi propaganda poster, McMorris-Rodgers sweet face masks an allegiance, not to a rule of law and democracy, but to a would-be dictator. (Let’s face it folks. Throughout his presidency, Trump touted his admiration for despots and broadly hinted at his hope of staying in power indefinitely.)

By being party to bogus claims of a fraudulent election presented to the Supreme Court, McMorris-Rodgers showed herself to be a callous and calculating politician by taking an action she believed would be self-serving, no matter how harmful it might be to the concept of a United States of America.

We can’t even excuse her by saying she was caught up in a “mob mentality.” There were Republicans from Michigan to Idaho and in-between who had the integrity and common sense to refuse to sign onto this dangerous, seditious nonsense.

Sally Beane

Chewelah

 

