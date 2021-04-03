Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Democracy under fire

This letter is to all of the different Republican state legislatures who recently decided to revamp their voter registration laws and the way citizens can vote.

The last I heard voting is a God-given right as outlined in the 15th Amendment of our Constitution.

It is my opinion they are doing this for one reason only: to suppress the vote, and making it harder for ordinary citizens to vote rather than making it easier. Georgia especially has now regressed and implemented archaic laws along with going back to Jim Crow-era voter laws. They are upset because the Democrats made the state blue.

Instead of coming up with new ideas that would benefit both citizens and their state to increase getting yes votes, they are doing just the opposite. For example, by making it a misdemeanor with the possibility of arrest if someone is caught giving a person in line a drink of water is not only barbaric, but ridiculous. Whoever thought up idea this should be tarred and feathered.

The new voter law H.R.1 NEEDS to be passed by the Senate immediately, as if it isn’t, this is just another step in making our democracy a thing of the past and we as a democratic republic can’t ever let this happen.

Barb Beck

Colbert

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430