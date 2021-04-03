Misleading letter

Do you know of anyone in recent times who has used a ‘machine gun’ in any type of crime? The letter to the editor headed “A 23 -year vet on guns” (Vernon M. Witmer) in the March 30th edition is a deliberately misleading tactic used by someone who should know better.

If the writer is indeed a military vet, as is implied, he knows perfectly well the difference between a “machine gun” and a semi-automatic firearm. This is nothing more than inflamed rhetoric in an attempt to influence those who really don’t know the difference.

I’ll defend anyone’s right to debate gun control issues, but using a false implication to make a dubious point reminds me of politicians in Washington, DC.

Also, shame on the Spokesman-Review editorial staff for printing something they should know is pure fantasy!

Jim Parman

Newman Lake