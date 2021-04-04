Guest op missed point

Professors Clayton and Ritter really let Sue Lani Madsen have it in their broadside of March 24 (“Facts clearly show lack of fraud in 2020 election”). They present a compelling position.

Too bad they missed the whole point of her March 11 piece (“Resolved: Fraud a major problem in U.S. elections”) and grossly misrepresented it. They falsely claim, “She insists that doubts about the 2020 elections will not disappear, unless we take seriously the concerns of Trump supporters about election fraud.” She never says or insists anything like that.

Most of their diatribe actually confirms what SLM was saying. In case one is tempted to say she cloaked some evil in a “dog whistle,” notice how unclever that metaphor is: If only dogs hear it, and you hear it, I guess you are a dog.

Thankfully, the good professors redeem themselves saying, “Madsen is right that questions of election security must be addressed.”

Bill Sweigert

Spokane