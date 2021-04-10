Just thinking

So the MLB is pulling out of Atlanta, Georgia, to protest the new voter suppression law. Governor Kemp and Republicans say they won’t be bullied trying to get a competitive edge in elections. Bravo to MLB and other corporations speaking out. It reminds me how the boycotting of South Africa finally stopped the apartheid. Whatever it takes!

In a little over a year, 550,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. We couldn’t bury the bodies fast enough so they were stacked like firewood in refrigerated containers. Many were medical professionals, teachers, essential workers and loved ones. Surely we can make room for 50,000 to 100,000 children along the southern border. The children can be mentored and taught to eventually replace those amazing people we lost thanks to a totally inept Republican leader (my opinion).

Why does the Spokesman-Review always seemingly advertise a gun sale event at the same time there are headlines of a mass shooting? Guess they have to pacify (baby pacifier) Cathy McMorris Rodgers, their favorite Republican, Matt Shea, with his like minded domestic terrorist (my opinion) trainees so they and fellow Republicans can enjoy more gun violence and killings!

Janet C. Smith

Spokane