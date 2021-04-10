Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Just thinking

So the MLB is pulling out of Atlanta, Georgia, to protest the new voter suppression law. Governor Kemp and Republicans say they won’t be bullied trying to get a competitive edge in elections. Bravo to MLB and other corporations speaking out. It reminds me how the boycotting of South Africa finally stopped the apartheid. Whatever it takes!

In a little over a year, 550,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. We couldn’t bury the bodies fast enough so they were stacked like firewood in refrigerated containers. Many were medical professionals, teachers, essential workers and loved ones. Surely we can make room for 50,000 to 100,000 children along the southern border. The children can be mentored and taught to eventually replace those amazing people we lost thanks to a totally inept Republican leader (my opinion).

Why does the Spokesman-Review always seemingly advertise a gun sale event at the same time there are headlines of a mass shooting? Guess they have to pacify (baby pacifier) Cathy McMorris Rodgers, their favorite Republican, Matt Shea, with his like minded domestic terrorist (my opinion) trainees so they and fellow Republicans can enjoy more gun violence and killings!

Janet C. Smith

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430