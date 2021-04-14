Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Disappointed by Sen. Cantwell’s comments

I find disappointing Sen. Maria Cantwell’s dismissal of the possibility of including Idaho Representative Mike Simpson’s $33 billion proposal to save salmon and invest in communities in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan (The Spokesman-Review, March 31). Simpson’s proposal may not be perfect, but it’s a great start. I would hope Cantwell would help refine and fix it, so we can advance a solution urgently needed for salmon, orca, tribes and communities.

Sen. Cantwell mentioned that “next-generation nuclear power,” which is highly complicated and hugely controversial in Washington state — note the “mess” that is Hanford — and “salmon restoration” could receive support while dismissing Simpson’s proposal, which offers a strong foundation for building a comprehensive solution for Snake River salmon, our energy system, and communities. Here is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape investments that benefit us all and move us beyond the conflicts of the past.

Our Washington congressional delegation is the most powerful it’s been since the days of Jackson and Magnuson. Sen. Cantwell is chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Sen. Patty Murray is in Senate leadership and on the Appropriations Committee. We need Cantwell’s leadership to work with Rep. Simpson and other members of the northwest delegation to improve and refine the proposal and include it in the American Jobs Plan, the infrastructure proposal being developed.

We need members of Congress, governors and tribal leaders to work together with other stakeholders to shape the investments that will create a more prosperous and sustainable Northwest.

W. Thomas Soeldner

Valleyford, Wash.

 

