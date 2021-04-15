The future of the Peace Corps

Amidst the debate over Federal Government spending (The Build Back Better bill and President Biden’s proposed 2022 budget), I have looked for how our government might work to build friendships – one community at a time – with everyday people worldwide. In these polarized times, people-to-people contact for better understanding is needed. This is frustrating because I am among the nearly 250,000 Americans who have represented the United States in peace-building efforts.

Recently I participated in meetings with staff personnel for both Senator Patty Murray’s and Senator Maria Cantwell’s offices to share our hopes for Peace Corps future. Celebrating sixty years of service, this agency faced its greatest challenge in 2020. The pandemic forced the decision to temporarily suspend programs in sixty countries, bringing home all 7300 volunteers and trainees.

Simultaneously, 2021 presents opportunities. For the second time in the agency’s history, Peace Corps Response Volunteers will deploy in the United States, serving three-month assignments in FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs). Peace Corps is a partner in the whole-of-government COVID-19 Federal Government response.

In our meetings with the Senators’ staffs, we asked for support of the Health Force, Resilience Force and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act of 2021 (Senate Bill 32). This legislation will invest in local infrastructure to build public health capacity in underserved communities. After the current crises concludes, the Health Force would be retained as local public health workers in their communities. Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs) are among those listed for priority hiring for these positions.

Kay Gillies Dixon

Spokane