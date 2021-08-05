Our new anthem

Now that we have survived MAGA with over 600,000 deaths, we need a new anthem — MASA: Make America Smart Again!

We need honest charismatic leaders able to carry this theme and awaken a public that has so many people following voodoo science and dishonest politicians like Trump. Many are willing to accept alternate reality as fact — truth no longer matters!

The pandemic has highlighted how far we have slipped as a world power. Add to this the hacking of our government and commercial institutions by foreign powers with the ability to shut us down seemingly at will! We can start by following real science to beat the pandemic and fix our infrastructure so it can’t be controlled by foreign powers

Robert R. Cannata

Spokane