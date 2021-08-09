Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Wise up Cathy!

Read the Spokesman Review and found it today, (July 30), to be especially informative. We are in a climate crisis and pandemic with Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers reiterating everyone’s right to not be vaccinated. Shawn Vestal points out just what I was thinking when I saw her opinion. Where does that girl live? The COVID-19 cases are rising in her district particularly in unvaccinated. She spouts “Freedom” ! Not freedom from the pandemic, freedom to do as you please. “Any effort to mandate a vaccine an overreach by the White House.” Is her family is vaccinated?

I’ve watched her for many years in Congress and she sticks with her Republican Party no matter.

At last she has stepped out against those leaders. When Mitch McConnell sends a clear message to get the Vaccine, she stands up for people’s freedoms. I’d like to commend her for her guts to cross party lines, but can’t as Vestal states her excuse “the renewed guidance would undermine the confidence in the vaccine”.

I was in the 4th grade when the schools lined up students to take the polio vaccine. We know those results. Cathy, wise up for the sake of your constituents and the country. Follow the advice of renowned scientists. And while you’re at it, read the editorial in Friday’s July 30th issue by Michael McCarthy, The Other Party, and get some ideas on how to combat climate change and fight the fires and smoke we are inhaling.

Linda Bauer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430