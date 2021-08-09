Wise up Cathy!

Read the Spokesman Review and found it today, (July 30), to be especially informative. We are in a climate crisis and pandemic with Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers reiterating everyone’s right to not be vaccinated. Shawn Vestal points out just what I was thinking when I saw her opinion. Where does that girl live? The COVID-19 cases are rising in her district particularly in unvaccinated. She spouts “Freedom” ! Not freedom from the pandemic, freedom to do as you please. “Any effort to mandate a vaccine an overreach by the White House.” Is her family is vaccinated?

I’ve watched her for many years in Congress and she sticks with her Republican Party no matter.

At last she has stepped out against those leaders. When Mitch McConnell sends a clear message to get the Vaccine, she stands up for people’s freedoms. I’d like to commend her for her guts to cross party lines, but can’t as Vestal states her excuse “the renewed guidance would undermine the confidence in the vaccine”.

I was in the 4th grade when the schools lined up students to take the polio vaccine. We know those results. Cathy, wise up for the sake of your constituents and the country. Follow the advice of renowned scientists. And while you’re at it, read the editorial in Friday’s July 30th issue by Michael McCarthy, The Other Party, and get some ideas on how to combat climate change and fight the fires and smoke we are inhaling.

Linda Bauer

Spokane