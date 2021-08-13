Guns work better

In the last several weeks we have seen several people shot by a bad guy. In at least two of those cases the bad guy was ordered by the court not to harm the protected party. No protection order ever prevented a bad guy from harming the protected party if the bad guy was determined to harm the protected party.

This works better: If you can legally possess a firearm, buy a good one; learn how to handle that firearm safely; become proficient in marksmanship; study the self-defense laws in your state.

Charles R. Delgado

Cheney