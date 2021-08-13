Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Guns work better

In the last several weeks we have seen several people shot by a bad guy. In at least two of those cases the bad guy was ordered by the court not to harm the protected party. No protection order ever prevented a bad guy from harming the protected party if the bad guy was determined to harm the protected party.

This works better: If you can legally possess a firearm, buy a good one; learn how to handle that firearm safely; become proficient in marksmanship; study the self-defense laws in your state.

Charles R. Delgado

Cheney

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430