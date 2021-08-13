Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Housing crisis not prioritized

Spokane is postponing doing anything about the affordable housing crisis. Spokane Valley has never done anything other than create a moratorium on infill housing. Other cities in the area are similar.

Note, the folks doing their best to not help the working poor, the retired and others struggling with the massive inflation in rental prices are the same people whining about how unsightly the homeless are. Something must be done about that, they complain. Well, affordable housing is one of those key somethings.

The single-minded focus on wealth and themselves in the upper and upper-middle class isn’t a left or right issue — it’s shared by too many Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.

It’s past time people realize that affordable housing is important for more than the people who need to live there. It’s what a civilized society should ensure.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430