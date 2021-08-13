Housing crisis not prioritized

Spokane is postponing doing anything about the affordable housing crisis. Spokane Valley has never done anything other than create a moratorium on infill housing. Other cities in the area are similar.

Note, the folks doing their best to not help the working poor, the retired and others struggling with the massive inflation in rental prices are the same people whining about how unsightly the homeless are. Something must be done about that, they complain. Well, affordable housing is one of those key somethings.

The single-minded focus on wealth and themselves in the upper and upper-middle class isn’t a left or right issue — it’s shared by too many Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.

It’s past time people realize that affordable housing is important for more than the people who need to live there. It’s what a civilized society should ensure.

David Teich

Spokane Valley