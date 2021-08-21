Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

It’s time for change

In the fall of 1963, when I was a freshman at Gonzaga Prep, a young man came to speak at our school assembly. I had never seen him before. He told us that he was a Prep graduate, and that he was announcing his candidacy for the US House of Representatives. Though he acknowledged the accomplishments of the current representative, Walt Horan, he told that it was time for a change. That young man was Tom Foley.

Several years later, another man, George Nethercutt, told voters of Eastern Washington that it was again time for a change. He promised us that, if elected, he would do everything in his power to help establish term limits. I think we all know how that turned out. Whether it was a good idea or not, we made the change.

Now, if I had been able to attend Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ most recent town hall meeting, I would have asked her the following question: “Cathy, as a fellow taxpayer and voter of Eastern Washington, don’t you think it’s time for a change once again?

George F. Quiggle

Fairfield, Wash.

 

