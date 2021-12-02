Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Disrespect has more than one face

Let me get this straight. Per a recent writer, kneeling quietly through the national anthem is disrespectful of our flag, our country, and our service members. However, fans’ “right to yell at them from the stands” is somehow respectful to the same flag and country.

Screaming and yelling at a volume to require the singer to start the anthem over shows a total disrespect for the very symbols the letter writer claims to honor. I would suggest showing your love of flag and country in a positive manner by loudly singing the national anthem.

Express your love of the USA, rather than your hatred of your fellow countrymen. Please.

Patrick O’Hearn

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430