Disrespect has more than one face

Let me get this straight. Per a recent writer, kneeling quietly through the national anthem is disrespectful of our flag, our country, and our service members. However, fans’ “right to yell at them from the stands” is somehow respectful to the same flag and country.

Screaming and yelling at a volume to require the singer to start the anthem over shows a total disrespect for the very symbols the letter writer claims to honor. I would suggest showing your love of flag and country in a positive manner by loudly singing the national anthem.

Express your love of the USA, rather than your hatred of your fellow countrymen. Please.

Patrick O’Hearn

Spokane