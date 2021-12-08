Bring back the pest houses

In the early part of the 1900’s, Spokane County had a “pest house” located in Riverside State Park, close to the Bowl and Pitcher. The pest house was used to isolate people with contagious diseases. Unfortunately, back then there were no vaccines available to patients.

With emergency rooms and ICUs being overrun with the unvaccinated, many people with chronic medical needs are left untreated or surgeries delayed.

To solve these problems, I believe bringing back the pest house is the solution. Patients who are brought to emergency rooms would be screened for COVID-19. If found positive, along with being unvaccinated, they would be transferred to the pest house. Patients who are positive for COVID-19 and vaccinated would be admitted and treated in the hospital.

Patients housed at the pest house could join their rugged individualist friends, and spend time in fellowship, talking about protecting their rights against the tyranny of our government. As these geniuses battle for their lives, they could share stories of governmental oppression.

In the end, these anti-vaccination folks will either recover, or die. One thing for sure: They won’t be taking up critical hospital beds for those who believe in following the wisdom of medical science.

Jack M. Brucick

Spokane