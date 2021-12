Ever since the Roe v Wade fight, my question, then and now, is what happens to the children, the unwanted children, of those “saved fetuses”? How do you think a child will fare if forced by a woman to raise him/her? Or will she just abandon him/her at birth so that “the government” (hey folks, that’s us) will pay for his/her care?

Yes the thought of abortion is horrific, but is it truly worse than the fate of an unwanted child?

Karen Buck

Millwood