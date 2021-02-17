Help others, help ourselves

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact in America. This devastation, in my opinion, is a direct result of a lack of resources. As good folks have been losing jobs and small businesses while waiting for a stimulus check that feels like it’s never coming, security has never felt more fragile. The thing is, pandemics have no borders. Meaning, if we as one of the wealthiest countries in the world are struggling, others in impoverished countries are barely surviving. We mustn’t forget about them.

While our people need help more than ever, turning our focus to helping foreign countries may be the solution. COVID-19 relief and development funds for international affairs are more important than ever. Not only does providing resources save countless lives in poverty-stricken areas of the world, but it also unlocks their potential as a developing community. This in turn helps the U.S. and impoverished countries thrive and prosper. Helping these countries creates new job markets, U.S. jobs, and higher security, emergency response, and pandemic resources. The protection of this funding is in the United States’ best economic and diplomatic interest.

The International Affairs Budget is currently allocating less than one percent of the overall U.S. federal budget. We must start speaking out to our local and national leaders for those who are struggling. If the world wants to heal as a whole from COVID-19, we need to start practicing compassion and advocate for those in need.

Jessie Mack

Spokane