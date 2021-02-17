Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Help others, help ourselves

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact in America. This devastation, in my opinion, is a direct result of a lack of resources. As good folks have been losing jobs and small businesses while waiting for a stimulus check that feels like it’s never coming, security has never felt more fragile. The thing is, pandemics have no borders. Meaning, if we as one of the wealthiest countries in the world are struggling, others in impoverished countries are barely surviving. We mustn’t forget about them.

While our people need help more than ever, turning our focus to helping foreign countries may be the solution. COVID-19 relief and development funds for international affairs are more important than ever. Not only does providing resources save countless lives in poverty-stricken areas of the world, but it also unlocks their potential as a developing community. This in turn helps the U.S. and impoverished countries thrive and prosper. Helping these countries creates new job markets, U.S. jobs, and higher security, emergency response, and pandemic resources. The protection of this funding is in the United States’ best economic and diplomatic interest.

The International Affairs Budget is currently allocating less than one percent of the overall U.S. federal budget. We must start speaking out to our local and national leaders for those who are struggling. If the world wants to heal as a whole from COVID-19, we need to start practicing compassion and advocate for those in need.

Jessie Mack

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430