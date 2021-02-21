Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Who are we?

Who are we, we Americans?

Where is the value that all men and women are created equal? White, Black, Native, Asian, Hispanic … it matters not to me. I will do my best to pull back my veil of innate prejudice to see your character, to hear your story, to feel your pain.

BUT, if you are peeking out from under a hood, believing that your whiteness makes you somehow “better” than the brown-skinned person beside you, consider: you had no more to do with your whiteness than they had to do with their brownness. If you are “proud” to say you are better than the rest, waving a weapon in the name of “patriotism,” you are no patriot. If you’re wearing a cross or carrying a cardboard sign proclaiming “Jesus Saves,” while refusing to love your neighbor, shame on you.

This nation was founded on the idea of freedom of religion, so Christians, Jews, Muslims, atheists and worshipers of the sun, moon and stars can live together, peacefully, under the same sun, moon and stars. Claiming your religion is above all others is no more gallant than claiming your skin color is “better.” Are you asking us to blame God for your bad behavior?

These pretenders of patriotism are, at best, misguided. If you show up at any rally for equality in your combat gear, pretending to be ready to shoot someone, shoot me. I’ll be easy. I’m old and unarmed. I AM an American.

Bill Yeend

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430