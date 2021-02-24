Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Words

President Eisenhower loved golf, and practiced his putting on the White House lawn; however, the pesky squirrels were a problem. They buried their nuts in the lush, green grass. The Secret Service heard Ike cussing out the squirrels.

The following day the first lady, Mamie, looked out the window to see dark-suited Secret Service men running around to catch the squirrels and stuffing them in burlap bags. She asked them what they were doing and under whose authority. They said they were taking their direction from the president.

After Mrs. Eisenhower dressed down her husband for his callous grousing, she reminded him that words matter when it comes from the commander in chief. Need I say more?

John H. Richards

Spokane

 

