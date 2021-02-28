SB 1110 infringes rights

The League of Women Voters of Idaho opposes Senate Bill 1110 as too restrictive and an infringement on the people’s right to place items on the ballot.

This bill would require an initiative to have signatures of at least 6% of qualified electors in all 35 legislative districts.

The bill would enable a single district veto power. With a concerted effort, possibly from outside the state, to prevent one district from getting enough signatures, an initiative would not qualify for the ballot.

The argument that rural districts are left out of the processes is moot because they are already well represented legislatively. Rural voters have an equal voice when they weigh in on the issue with a “yes’’ or “no” vote on initiatives or referendums on ballots, whether they signed a petition or not.

This bill would make it nearly impossible for any grassroots campaign to qualify. Idaho lawmakers should understand the efforts of grassroots organizations as many of them probably belong to such organizations. So, it is a bit confusing why the need to hobble one of the most fundamental grassroots actions available to citizens who care enough about an issue to want to see it enshrined as law.

Susan Ripley, President, League of Women Voters of Idaho

Moscow