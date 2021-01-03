Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Where is the city?

We are in the midst of winter and a pandemic. What is the city doing to help those without homes? Why can’t you open up the Arena? Our city run shelters are full every night. We need more.

From where I sit, I see Jewels Helping Hands providing warmth and shelter to our houseless. They have a shower trailer to help provide dignity to those that otherwise couldn’t shower. They are delivering food to those in need by thousands of pounds. They have blankets and clothing to hand out. What is the city doing?

What is the city doing to help restaurants that are struggling? Spokane Quaranteam is buying meal from restaurants - at full price — and giving them to anyone that needs one. It is a win - win.

Thank goodness we have these organizations and generous contributions from the good citizens of Spokane to help those in need, because frankly, I’m not seeing too much from our city leaders.

Sue Luppert

Spokane

 

