America still unbroken

For 2 months Donald Trump and his minions held America’s arm behind her back, trying to get her to “Cry Uncle” so he could be wrongly declared the winner. He and his little gang of minions were not strong enough to break America, so on Wednesday he incited a larger more violent gang to invade her house in a last ditch effort to break her.

Some of his minions were in the House. Up until that moment, those minions refused to see the real threat Donald Trump posed to America and to their very lives. He can claim that he wasn’t the one holding America’s arm behind her back, because he wasn’t there, but he most certainly was. America did not cry “Uncle” and Donald Trump should be forever banned from the playground.

Beth Bornhoft

Spokane