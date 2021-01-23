Cathy is wrong

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has tried to justify her support of Trump and initially the falseness of the election by some rampantly wrong beliefs. She said people on the left have tried to silence those who disagree with them. The left has never tried to eliminate the first amendment. She said they have refused to acknowledge Trump as duly elected. I’d say Obama suffered that refusal much much more than Trump. Nobody said he wasn’t elected back in 2016. She said she excused and defended Trump because he stood for free markets. With tariffs? He stood for economic growth. What president has ever not stood for economic growth? He led the most pro life administration. Especially the death penalty, but doubt his hatred of abortion is any better than mine. He defended religious freedom. What president ever didn’t support religious freedom? He supported the rule of law. He was impeached, for crying out loud. He refused to accept judgements of some 60 courts’ rules of law. He refused to accept an election defeat. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is not basing her beliefs on fact.

Ron Boothe

Kingston