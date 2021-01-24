Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

To the Medical Lake Community,

Many peers and I value the activities the levy affects, and for many reasons it should be supported.

My personal experience as a student has been shaped by many resources and activities such as Chromebooks, the robotics team, STEM activities and mental health services.

One of the biggest resources are Chromebooks. Chromebooks have become a really big part of our learning system and especially due to recent circumstances they have become even more so. They provide diversification of our resources academically, and we are able to digitally communicate with them. STEM activities and the schools robotics club are also things Chromebooks positively impact.

These activities are things that have definitely shaped how I learn. I have found community within them and continually grow from them in many ways.

Finally, mental health services have impacted me too. Inside school and outside of school it has helped me greatly and others I know too. These are some of the few reasons the levy should be supported for me personally.

Pekay Diluciano

8th-grade student, Medical Lake Middle School

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430