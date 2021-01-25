Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Vote yes for kids

Washington state is fourth best in the United States for education. It’s extremely important to all of us that our children have what they need to receive an education that’s second to none.

This has been a difficult year with the coronavirus pandemic. Our teachers had to learn a new way to teach. They did it, but it wasn’t easy. Parents had to help, and that wasn’t easy either.

Spokane Public Schools has done everything to get children back in the classroom as quickly, but as safely as possible. I must tell you, when the kindergartners got to return, the joy in the atmosphere could be felt by all. It was the same when first- and second-graders returned. We will be welcoming back other grades very soon, and with that same joy.

The achievement in this “Virtual Learning” environment couldn’t have happened without hardworking teachers, parents, technical staff, etc. We all did what we needed to do, because these are our kids and this is Spokane, Washington. We believe that our kids and our community are the reason for the overall rating the state of Washington holds.

Please Vote Yes For Kids.

Laura M. Hegel, Arlington Elementary

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430