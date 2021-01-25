Washington state is fourth best in the United States for education. It’s extremely important to all of us that our children have what they need to receive an education that’s second to none.

This has been a difficult year with the coronavirus pandemic. Our teachers had to learn a new way to teach. They did it, but it wasn’t easy. Parents had to help, and that wasn’t easy either.

Spokane Public Schools has done everything to get children back in the classroom as quickly, but as safely as possible. I must tell you, when the kindergartners got to return, the joy in the atmosphere could be felt by all. It was the same when first- and second-graders returned. We will be welcoming back other grades very soon, and with that same joy.

The achievement in this “Virtual Learning” environment couldn’t have happened without hardworking teachers, parents, technical staff, etc. We all did what we needed to do, because these are our kids and this is Spokane, Washington. We believe that our kids and our community are the reason for the overall rating the state of Washington holds.

Please Vote Yes For Kids.

Laura M. Hegel, Arlington Elementary

Spokane