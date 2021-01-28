CVSD levy unneeded

Regarding the renewal of the Central Valley school levy, I didn’t see the cost per thousand. On the CV web sight it shows $2.40 per one thousand dollars of assed value. The $300,000.00 that was used for the example comes to $720.00 for the next year. Keep in mind how much home values continue to rise.

Our taxes just went up $492.00 after the CV bond passed.

I feel there are plenty of stick buildings in the Central Valley School District and to cut maintenance costs, just utilize the buildings that already exist. If that means an adjustment to the months of the year the buildings are used, fine. If teachers and students need to go to classes 12 months a year on a rotation or classes staggered and starting at different times to be sure all students get their required credits, good. Just as long as the buildings are be used to their full potential and tax payers get a much needed break.

We all need to be very resourceful and responsible with taxpayers dollars.

Brenda Davis

Spokane Valley