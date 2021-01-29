49% of my property tax supports education (average teacher cost is $512 / day).

Having taxes raised on your residence by neighbors to pay for extras is disheartening.

Letters from those who benefit substantially from levies are constant. How many were written by people forced from their jobs or out of business by a dictatorial government, or have low or fixed incomes? Teachers kept their jobs and my district paid people who did not work!

Recently average salaries in my district increased by 23%, students meeting standards decreased by 14%, state education tax increased by 13% and my district wants levy income increased by 30% (a blank $3,200,000 check).

Replacement levies usually are a tax increase! Do not be misled.

A tax rate decrease of 6% can result in a 23% increase in money taken from taxpayers. (details visit marywalkerschooldistrict.org).

Levies provide extras for a teacher-centric, racially and socioeconomically discriminatory, union controlled, bloated, social service, dysfunctional and intractable system intentionally designed for student failure concurrently re-educating students eliminating the concepts of free speech and thought and “reprogramming” the moral, behavioral, sexual and social values instilled by parents.

Educators seem to live in a financial, moral and philosophical bubble, which should be burst.

Your No vote is needed!

A 50% yes vote will cost us millions!

Nothing Strengthens Dictatorial Authority so much as Ignorance and Silence.

Instead of supporting special interest groups let us consider the common good for a change and all vote NO!

John Axtell

Valley