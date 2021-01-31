Thank you Providence!

I wanted to take time to express my gratitude and admiration for the staff and volunteers at Holy Family Hospital.

Last Friday I was fortunate to get my first vaccine shot. I parked and went inside and was directed to the front desk for a temperature check. I then went to check in and was given some papers to fill out. Once that was completed I went downstairs to be registered and got into a very short line. I received my shot and went to another area to wait for 15 minutes.

This all happened in less than 30 minutes! Kudos to those who set up this procedure as there was plenty of help and it went flawless. I asked one of the volunteers who I might congratulate and she said Kevin Cole- so thank you! I know there were plenty of others who made this the excellent event that it was, so thanks to all of you as well.

As a retired teacher, it meant a lot when I was shown appreciation. Too often we let it be known when we are dissatisfied, but we all need to remember to be free with gratitude as well. I know when I return next month it will be just as terrific.

Mary Jane Henderson

Spokane