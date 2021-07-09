Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Tell us where you stand

A Spokane school board position is open.

We all know these positions are nonpartisan, so resumes are void of political affiliation. A resume delivers a message about the candidate’s passion for public service, perspective and experiences. Unfortunately, it’s mute on the political party these job seekers align with.

If political leanings of these candidates were allowed in the resume, it would provide valuable decision-making information for the voter. If you are asking us to support you then be proud of the the party you represent and what it stands for. Let the voting public know if you are a registered Democrat, Republican or Independent. Taxpayers will thank you for openly sharing your loyalty to the political group you are most defined by — liberal or conservative.

Marlene Larson

Spokane

 

