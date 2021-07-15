Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Thank the Iroquois

Re: “Thank our white forefathers,” William P. Stroyan, July 9):

Certainly our white forefathers deserve much credit, but let’s always give credit where credit is due. Please note the following: “Benjamin Franklin referenced the Iroquois model as he presented his Plan of Union at the Albany Congress in 1754, attended by representatives of the Iroquois and the seven colonies. He invited the Great Council members of the Iroquois to address the Continental Congress in 1776.“ (Wikipedia)

… and:

“In 1988, the U.S. Senate paid tribute with a resolution that said, “The confederation of the original 13 colonies into one republic was inﬂuenced by the political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy, as were many of the democratic principles which were incorporated into the constitution itself.”

Robert P. Crosby

Spokane

 

