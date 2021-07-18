Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Spokane liars pamphlet

Today I received my brand new Spokane voters pamphlet.

The excitement was palpable — I remember voting for $30 car tabs once. I believe it passed, but I am not sure anymore, because my last visit cost over $100 for tabs. I also remember voting for the new sports complex to be at the old Joe Albi stadium, like the majority. It just made sense. Nope! Not this time, that really wasn’t a vote, so to speak, wink, wink.

Why don’t we call this pamphlet what it really is, i.e., “This is what we have to tell you, but this is what we are going to do.” Or my personal favorite, “This is what Seattle is doing and look how well it works.” I threw it in the trash. I hope it wasn’t paid for by taxpayers, but heck, who really cares.

Dave Stevens

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430