Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Act now, for all of us

“Climate scientists warned us. When will we listen?” (Eugene Robinson, July 6) opinion piece asks, “One simple question for climate change skeptics: What is it about 121 degrees in Canada that you don’t understand?”

This is insulting, suggesting that we’re stupid and don’t get it. We get it. How could we not? With fires, drought, flooding and excessive heat … we get it. The issue that plagues us is what to do about it. Jonathan Glover’s article (“Hate the heat like me? Then let’s do something about it,” July 14) simplistically states that we should eat a plant-based diet, drive less and have fewer children. These changes would make a difference, but they each involve a major lifestyle change taking time.

The easiest of these three is to figure out how we can drive less. As individuals, without government intervention, we can ride share, ride the bus, carpool, do weekly meal planning, communicate and cooperate with peers. Let’s ask major employers like Amazon to create a shuttle service. Let’s introduce and support the creation of a light rail system. Let’s work together, as neighborhoods, church groups, clubs, organizations to make plans to reduce the use of our cars.

If a doctor said to you, “You have a year to live, but every mile that you don’t drive your car will add days to your life,” I believe you would be motivated. Frankly, I think that’s where we’re at. Now is the time to get serious and act in all of our behalf.

Eileen M. Martin

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430