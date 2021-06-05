Naghmana Sherazi shows up

Having a leader who shows up in the community is important. I will be voting for Naghmana Sherazo in the Spokane City Council District 1 Race because she shows up.

Whether it’s at the Spokane Pride Parade, a union picket, a vaccination clinic, she is there. She is a present and progressive leader in this community and I am proud to vote for her in the upcoming election and I hope all my neighbors will too.

Vote Naghmana Sherazi for District 1!

Michael Renzi

Spokane