We deserve the truth

A year into this global pandemic and scientists are still scrambling to find out how this all started.

We knew very little about COVID-19 early on because of the Chinese government. They were quick to try and cover up the disease, and shared very little with the world. There was talk that it originated in a lab in Wuhan, but that theory was looked over as just another conspiracy.

Now we have more evidence that leads us to believe that this virus was not started in a seafood port. This recent questioning stems from U.S. intelligence stating that three researchers from the lab in question contracted COVID-19 in 2019 — which directly contradicts the lab’s senior researcher’s claim that there was zero infection among staff.

The World Health Organization has attempted to investigate but China has made things difficult. The Biden administration has asked for more openness from China in attempts to get to the bottom of this. Further investigation was also backed by Dr. Fauci and 13 other countries.

While it still may be unlikely that COVID-19 originated in a lab, there is currently nothing to discredit the theory. China’s lying and lack of transparency have not helped their case. Further examination needs to happen to ensure that the truth is found. This disease has killed 3 million people worldwide and 500,000 in the U.S. We deserve to know how it started.

Richard “R.C.” Wells

Colbert