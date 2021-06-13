Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Fossil fools

Banks shouldn’t gamble. Yet sixty of the world’s largest banks collectively put $3.8 trillion into fossil fuel companies from 2016 to 2020. These banks include Chase, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Why do banks support products that destabilize the climate for farmers, hydropower and forestry? They might say it’s profitable, but is it? Savvy investors don’t think so. Exxon lost $20 billion in 2020; its stock dropped 30% over the last decade, and last week, shareholders had to force its board to realize customers want cheaper, cleaner, sustainable power.

Government subsidies encourage this corporate incompetence. Conservative estimates put U.S. direct fossil fuel industry subsidies at ~$20 billion/year, with 20% going to coal and 80% to natural gas and crude oil.

Bankers similarly don’t appear to be concerned about losing their shirts when their fossil fuel gambles fail. Because as the Great Recession bailouts showed, banks don’t lose their shirts; they lose ours.

Fossil fuel bankers may be irresponsible clowns, but we only have ourselves to blame if we let them use our money to undermine our livelihoods. We must ask banks to stop making foolish loans or move our money to clean banks/credit unions.

Simon Smith

Pullman

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430