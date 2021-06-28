What’s polluting us

A downfall of us all may be an excess of water, air, cars, highways and byways, airplanes, cities, noise, ships and barges, skyscrapers, aircraft carriers, nuclear bombs, etc., polluting everyone’s bodies and minds.

A good place to start to improve could be the food we eat. Like, more organic, less chemical use by farmers (organic), which may improve our health over time. Also, organic food should be cheaper, since farmers would not need to buy pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

Too, prescription drugs and street drugs, and plastic, are problematic as well. A challenge for us.

Pollution may be why we have so much heart disease, cancer, diabetes, alcoholism, smokers, you name it.

Danny C. Ebbighausen

Spokane